Eli Junior Kroupi of AFC Bournemouth warms up prior to the Premier League match between Fulham and Bournemouth at Craven Cottage on May 09, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Barcelona have joined Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi.

The 20-year-old French forward has emerged as one of the Premier League’s most exciting young attackers, and his performances have naturally attracted interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs. Barcelona are now keeping a close eye on his situation as they consider their options.

Eli Junior Kroupi attracts Barcelona interest

According to reports from Spain, Barcelona have already explored signing Kroupi and remain interested despite his recent injury setback. The Catalan giants made two offers for the forward in the summer, but Bournemouth rejected both.

Kroupi suffered a fracture to the fifth metatarsal in his right foot during pre-season and underwent surgery in July. He has been sidelined since then, although he is expected to return around early November.

The injury has not changed Barcelona’s opinion of the youngster. His breakthrough campaign in England last season saw him score 13 goals in 33 Premier League appearances, underlining his quality in front of goal and his potential to develop into a top-level forward.

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Arsenal and Tottenham eye Kroupi

Barcelona could face strong competition from the Premier League, however. Arsenal and Tottenham are both monitoring the Frenchman and could consider making a move if he returns from injury and quickly rediscovers his best form.

Kroupi could be an attractive option for Arsenal as they look to maintain quality and depth in attack, while Tottenham could view him as useful competition for Dominic Solanke.

Bournemouth, though, are in a strong negotiating position. Kroupi is contracted until 2030, and the Cherries are reportedly looking for between €90 million and €100 million for their prized asset.

Barcelona may therefore wait until 2027 before making another serious attempt, but a strong return from injury could spark a major transfer battle for the highly rated youngster.