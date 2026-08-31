Arsenal make 'generational' talent their top target despite Premier League interest

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal remain interested in Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi despite the youngster’s serious injury setback, with Manchester United and Liverpool also monitoring his long-term future.



Mikel Arteta’s side have tracked the 20-year-old closely after his impressive first Premier League campaign, in which he scored 13 goals.

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A summer move is now off the table after Kroupi underwent surgery on a fractured metatarsal, but Arsenal are still expected to revisit the situation once he returns to full fitness.

Arsenal keep Kroupi on radar despite injury

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Arsenal view Kroupi as a long-term attacking target rather than an immediate signing.

Liverpool and Manchester United have also made enquiries over his availability, but all three clubs are understood to be cautious about committing a huge fee while the striker remains sidelined.

The Standard reported that Kroupi underwent surgery after suffering a fractured metatarsal during Bournemouth’s pre-season camp and could be out for up to four months.

Bournemouth’s position has remained firm throughout the summer. The Guardian previously reported that the Cherries are determined to resist offers for Kroupi, with the club viewing him as a central part of their long-term project.

Gunners should stay patient while PL clubs circle

Kroupi’s injury may actually make patience the smartest strategy for Arsenal.

There is little sense in paying an enormous premium now for a striker who cannot immediately contribute. Bournemouth are under no pressure to sell, and his long-term contract gives them complete control over negotiations.

The more interesting question is what happens once he returns.

Arsenal already have strong centre-forward options, but Kroupi’s age and profile make him an attractive future investment. He is quick, intelligent inside the penalty area and already proven capable of scoring in the Premier League.

Man United and Liverpool following him only increases the pressure on Arsenal to stay attentive.

Still, Arteta’s side should avoid entering an early bidding war simply because rivals are interested.

If Kroupi recovers well and quickly rediscovers last season’s form, January could become the first realistic moment for Arsenal to test Bournemouth’s resolve.

Kroupi has been hailed as a “generational” talent.

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