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Arsenal are reportedly considering returning for Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi in January after failing to add another major attacker before the summer transfer window closed.



The 20-year-old has been on Mikel Arteta’s radar for months and remains one of the most exciting young forwards in the Premier League.

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With Arsenal allowing Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus to leave this summer, the lack of another attacking signing has made Kroupi’s situation even more interesting ahead of the winter window.

Arsenal still interested in Bournemouth’s Kroupi

According to The Independent, Arsenal will consider making a move for Kroupi when the transfer market reopens in January.

The French forward enjoyed an impressive breakthrough Premier League campaign last season, scoring 13 goals in 33 appearances for Bournemouth and attracting interest from several leading clubs.

His summer situation was complicated by injury. The Standard reported that Kroupi underwent surgery after suffering a fractured metatarsal and was expected to spend up to four months on the sidelines.

That effectively ended any realistic chance of a major summer transfer.

Arsenal had also explored deals for higher-profile attackers such as Julian Alvarez, Vinicius Junior and Morgan Rogers, but none materialised before the deadline.

Kroupi therefore remains a potential long-term option rather than a player Arsenal have moved away from completely.

Kroupi could solve attacking issues for Arteta

A January move would make plenty of sense if Kroupi recovers well.

Arsenal’s biggest weakness after the summer window is clearly attacking depth. Christos Tzolis was the only natural winger added, while Eberechi Eze is now expected to cover significant minutes from the left.

Kroupi would offer something different.

He can operate centrally or from wider positions, has the pace to attack space and already showed last season that he can score regularly in the Premier League despite his age.

The injury obviously creates risk, though.

Arsenal should not rush into a huge deal immediately after a serious foot problem. They will need to see how Kroupi performs once he returns and whether his explosiveness has been affected.

Bournemouth also have little reason to sell cheaply, particularly after refusing major approaches this summer.

Still, Arsenal’s interest is understandable.

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