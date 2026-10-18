(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing IFK Göteborg midfielder Oliver Mansson after being impressed by the Swedish youngster’s senior performances.

According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, both Premier League clubs have been closely monitoring the 17-year-old, with his rapid development attracting attention from several English sides ahead of 2027.

Oliver Mansson attracts Premier League interest

The teenager has emerged as one of Sweden’s exciting midfield prospects after breaking into IFK Göteborg’s first team this season under manager Joachim Björklund. Despite his young age, Mansson has demonstrated impressive maturity, technical ability and composure in the centre of the park.

He made his senior debut at just 16 earlier this year and has continued to make progress, establishing himself as a player with considerable long-term potential.

Standing six feet tall, Mansson has the physical attributes to become a commanding midfield presence. However, scouts have been particularly impressed by his vision, passing range, and ability to control possession from deeper positions.

Arsenal could view the youngster as a valuable long-term investment as Mikel Arteta looks to strengthen his midfield options with promising young talent. Chelsea, meanwhile, have built their recruitment strategy around identifying emerging prospects, and Mansson fits the profile of a player who could develop into a first-team asset.

Arsenal and Chelsea face competition for Mansson

However, securing his signature will not be straightforward. Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland have also reportedly been monitoring his progress in recent weeks.

The growing interest highlights Mansson’s potential, although no indication suggests a transfer is imminent. IFK Göteborg can offer the teenager valuable first-team experience as he continues developing in Swedish football.

Arsenal and Chelsea could therefore continue assessing his performances before deciding whether to make a formal approach.

With several Premier League clubs tracking his progress, Mansson could become an interesting transfer prospect in the coming windows. Both London clubs will be keen not to miss out on a promising young midfielder, but his next move will depend on his development and the opportunities available to him.