Tottenham are closing in on a new signing (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Athletico Paranaense defender Arthur Dias as the north London club looks to strengthen its defensive options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to reports from Spain, Spurs are among several clubs monitoring the 19-year-old, with Barcelona also keen to sign him as they look for a long-term partner for Pau Cubarsi.

Arthur Dias attracts Tottenham interest

The Brazilian centre-back has emerged as an exciting young defensive prospect in South American football, drawing attention through his performances for Athletico Paranaense.

Dias’ ability to play as a left-footed centre-back makes him an appealing option for Tottenham. His profile could help Spurs improve their defensive depth while adding a promising young talent with plenty of room for development.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side are reportedly keen to strengthen their back line despite investing in defensive reinforcements over the summer. Signing Dias could increase competition in the squad and offer the club a potential long-term solution at centre-back.

However, Tottenham will face significant competition for his services. Barcelona are tracking the youngster as sporting director Deco looks to address the club’s defensive concerns, while Newcastle United have also emerged as potential suitors.

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Tottenham face €30m battle for Dias

Convincing Athletico Paranaense to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Brazilian club reportedly rejected a Tottenham offer of about €21 million, underscoring their determination to secure a substantial fee for the defender.

Dias is valued at around €30 million, so Spurs may need to improve their offer to get ahead of their rivals.

Barcelona are also considering a January move, potentially intensifying the competition for the teenager’s signature.

Tottenham must therefore decide whether to increase their financial commitment to secure one of South America’s promising defensive talents. With several clubs monitoring his progress, the coming months could prove decisive in determining Dias’ future.

If Spurs move quickly, they could strengthen their defensive department while beating Barcelona and Newcastle to a highly rated young prospect.