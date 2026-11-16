Arthur Dias of Athletico Paranaense prepares to kick the ball during the match between Athletico Paranaense and Flamengo as part of Brasileirao 2026 at Arena da Baixada Stadium on May 17, 2026 in Curitiba, Brazil. (Photo by Heuler Andrey/Getty Images) CURITIBA, BRAZIL - MAY 17: Arthur Dias of Athletico Paranaense prepares to kick the ball during the match between Athletico Paranaense and Flamengo as part of Brasileirao 2026 at Arena da Baixada Stadium on May 17, 2026 in Curitiba, Brazil. (Photo by Heuler Andrey/Getty Images)

Liverpool scouts have been keeping a close watch on Tottenham target Arthur Dias.

The Reds have become the latest European heavyweight to register serious interest in the 19-year-old Athletico Paranaense center-back, dispatching talent evaluators to watch him live in action.

According to Fussball Europa, Liverpool have dispatched scouts to watch the Athletico Paranaense centre-back in action as they assess potential defensive reinforcements.

Since graduating from the Brazilian club’s youth academy and breaking into the senior setup in 2025, Dias has rapidly established himself as a regular starter, racking up 55 senior appearances, including 37 outings this year alone.

As per the report, Andoni Iraola’s side continue to monitor his development closely, though they face competition from Barcelona, who have also joined the race for the teenager, alongside Bundesliga outfits Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig.

Tottenham had €20m Arthur Dias bid rejected in summer

Tottenham are also understood to remain interested in Dias, having reportedly seen a €20 million offer rejected during the summer transfer window.

Athletico Paranaense are now demanding €30 million for the Brazilian youngster, whose contract runs until December 2028.

Tottenham remain interested but now face competition from Barcelona and Liverpool

Tottenham retain strong interest in revisiting the deal, but they will need to raise their previous bid by €10 million if they hope to secure his signature in January.

Complicating matters further for Spurs is the arrival of heavyweights like Liverpool and Barcelona in the race, alongside Leverkusen and Leipzig weighing up winter moves.

With Athletico Paranaense holding firm on their €30 million valuation ahead of the New Year window, an intense transfer battle is brewing for one of South America’s brightest young defensive prospects.

Who is Arthur Dias?

Originally developed as a center-forward in youth football before transitioning into defense, the left-footed center-back combines imposing physical strength and aerial command with exceptional composure in build-up play.

Operating predominantly as a left-sided central defender, Dias has the ability to break opposition lines with progressive passes and diagonal long balls, completing nearly 86% of his passes in Série A this season.

Idolizing Thiago Silva, his background as a former striker gives him natural comfort under pressure, making him an ideal modern ball-playing defender.

His qualities suits the style of football of all three clubs showing interest in him.

The player himself in a recent interview admitted that he “dreams of playing in the Champions League and in a huge league”.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs make another offer big enough to see it accepted or if the player opts for a club like Liverpool or Barcelona if they make an offer.