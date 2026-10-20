(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly preparing another attempt to sign Athletico Paranaense defender Arthur Dias, but Barcelona’s growing interest could complicate their pursuit ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report via TEAMtalk, Spurs have identified the 19-year-old as a promising defensive target for 2027, but the Spanish giants are also exploring a move for him.

Arthur Dias attracts interest from Tottenham

The Brazilian youngster has emerged as one of South America’s most exciting defensive prospects, drawing attention with his performances for Athletico Paranaense.

Tottenham have already tested the waters with an offer worth approximately €21 million for 80% of his economic rights. However, the Brazilian club rejected the proposal, making it clear that they would need a substantially improved bid to reach an agreement.

Dias possesses several qualities that could make him an attractive addition to Roberto De Zerbi’s squad. The 6ft 2in centre-back is naturally left-footed, comfortable in possession and capable of playing out from the back.

His versatility also lets him operate at left-back, adding tactical flexibility. His recent inclusion in Brazil’s senior squad has further enhanced his reputation, increasing the likelihood of competition for his signature.

Tottenham face €30m transfer hurdle

However, convincing Athletico Paranaense to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Brazilian outfit reportedly value their defensive prospect at around €30 million, meaning Tottenham may need to increase their offer to make progress.

Barcelona have also been monitoring Dias for several months and are reportedly considering a move of their own. The Catalan club view his technical ability and physical attributes as qualities that could make him a suitable long-term defensive partner for Pau Cubarsi.

Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Brentford have also been linked with the teenager, adding to the competition facing Spurs.

Tottenham remain determined to invest in emerging talent, but Barcelona’s involvement could complicate negotiations. With the January window approaching, Spurs may need to act decisively to secure an agreement before rivals intensify their interest.