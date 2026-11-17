(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool have joined the growing race for Athletico Paranaense defender Arthur Dias as the Reds continue searching for young centre-backs capable of becoming long-term first-team options.

The 19-year-old has established himself as one of Brazil’s most promising defenders after breaking into Athletico’s senior side in 2025.

His performances have already attracted Tottenham, Barcelona, Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig, but Liverpool are now stepping up their own assessment ahead of future transfer windows.

Liverpool scouts watching Arthur Dias

According to Fussballeuropa, Liverpool have been regularly monitoring Dias and recently sent a scout to watch the Brazilian centre-back in action.

Tottenham attempted to sign him during the summer and reportedly offered around €20million, but Athletico Paranaense rejected the proposal. The Brazilian club are now understood to value Dias at approximately €30m, with his contract running until December 2028.

Dias has already accumulated more than 50 senior appearances despite his age and is comfortable playing as the left-sided centre-back. His ability on the ball has also caught the attention of elite clubs, with Barcelona among those to have sent representatives to watch him.

A CaughtOffside report confirms Liverpool’s scouting interest and adds that Dias has completed close to 86 per cent of his passes in Brazil’s Serie A this season.

Dias is a defensive gamble Reds should take

From Liverpool’s perspective, this is exactly the type of market worth exploring.

Virgil van Dijk is approaching the latter stages of his career, meaning the Reds need to identify potential successors before being forced into an expensive emergency signing.

Dias is left-footed, physically strong and already comfortable progressing possession from defence. Interestingly, he began his youth career as a striker before moving into defence, which may help explain his composure and technical confidence.

There is obviously risk involved in spending €30m on a teenager with no European experience. Adapting from Brazilian football to the Premier League would represent a major challenge.

However, waiting until Dias has proven himself at a Bundesliga or La Liga club could easily double his price.

Liverpool’s strategy should therefore be simple: continue scouting closely and move early if they become convinced.

Tottenham have already discovered that Athletico will not sell cheaply, while Barcelona’s involvement could intensify the competition. If Liverpool genuinely believe Dias can develop into an elite centre-back, €30m may eventually look like the cheaper moment to act.

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