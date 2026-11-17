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Manchester United reportedly explored several managerial options before eventually appointing Mauricio Pochettino, with former France boss Didier Deschamps among the names sounded out by the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Pochettino ultimately emerged as the preferred choice to replace Michael Carrick, but the search appears to have been broader than first thought.

United were under pressure to make the right appointment after a disastrous start to the season, and senior figures understandably wanted to assess different profiles before committing to another long-term project.

Man United held Deschamps discussions

According to talkSPORT, Man United made contact with Deschamps while considering potential successors to Carrick.

The discussions reportedly did not progress very far, with United becoming suspicious that Deschamps may have been using their interest to strengthen his negotiating position elsewhere.

The former France manager had also received a lucrative offer from Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli, reportedly worth around £25million over three years.

United considered other options too, including Antonio Conte and Eddie Howe, while Julian Nagelsmann had previously been sounded out. Ultimately, Pochettino’s Premier League experience, availability and willingness to take the job made him the strongest candidate.

United’s wider search shows indecisiveness

The interesting part of this story is how extensive United’s managerial search appears to have been.

A CaughtOffside report offers a slightly different version of events, claiming United insist Pochettino was the only candidate formally spoken to directly before his appointment.

That does not necessarily contradict reports that Deschamps and others were sounded out through intermediaries, but it does show how fluid the process became behind the scenes.

From United’s perspective, considering multiple candidates was sensible. The club could not afford another rushed managerial decision after years of instability.

Deschamps would have brought enormous international experience, while Conte offered proven Premier League pedigree and Howe represented a safer domestic option.

Pochettino, however, arguably offered the best balance. He already understands English football, has experience managing elite players and has a strong reputation for developing younger squads. He also knows several United-linked players from his time with the United States.

The key question now is whether the club’s careful recruitment process finally delivers stability.

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