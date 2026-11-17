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Barcelona remain admirers of Manchester City defender Josko Gvardiol, but the Catalan giants appear to accept that signing him is unrealistic under their current financial conditions.

Hansi Flick wants to strengthen the left side of his defence, and Gvardiol is an obvious fit because of his ability to operate both as a centre-back and left-back.

However, Man City have no intention of losing one of their most important defenders, while Barcelona’s limited spending power makes any major deal particularly difficult.

Barcelona admire Gvardiol but see transfer as unattainable

According to AS, Barcelona have asked about Gvardiol and continue to rate him highly, but a move currently “seems impossible”.

The 24-year-old signed a new Man City contract earlier this year that runs until 2031, strengthening the club’s position considerably. City also rejected Barcelona’s enquiry during negotiations involving Rodri last summer, making it clear that Gvardiol was not available.

City Xtra’s report on Barcelona’s enquiry explains that Barcelona raised Gvardiol’s name during discussions with City, but the Premier League side had no interest in opening negotiations.

Gvardiol’s versatility is one of the main reasons Barcelona remain interested. Flick wants a left-footed defender capable of contributing in possession, but other targets such as Alessandro Bastoni are also considered financially difficult.

Man City hold all the cards over any future deal

From City’s perspective, there is very little reason to entertain Barcelona’s interest.

Gvardiol is entering his prime, has become one of Enzo Maresca’s most trusted defenders and is tied down for several years. Replacing a player who can perform equally well at centre-back and left-back would also be expensive.

A CaughtOffside report previously confirmed Barcelona’s interest but also noted that City were unwilling to sell and that Gvardiol himself had shown no desire to force an exit.

That is the key point. Barcelona may admire him, but admiration alone does not create a realistic transfer opportunity.

Their financial limitations remain the biggest obstacle, while City have both contractual control and sporting reasons to keep him.

Unless Gvardiol’s own stance changes dramatically or Barcelona generate significant funds through player sales, this looks more like a long-term ambition than a genuine January possibility.

For now, City can afford to be completely relaxed.

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