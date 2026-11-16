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Chelsea are reportedly still interested in signing Juventus attacking midfielder Kerim Alajbegovic despite missing out on the highly-rated youngster during the summer transfer window.

According to a TEAMtalk report, the Blues continue to monitor the 19-year-old Bosnian international, with the club considering another approach ahead of next summer.

Chelsea were among the leading contenders to secure his services earlier this year, but Alajbegovic ultimately chose Juventus in a deal worth up to €40 million. The former Bayer Leverkusen prospect has since made an encouraging start in Italy, scoring twice for the Turin outfit.

Kerim Alajbegovic could be an exciting addition for Chelsea

The teenager previously impressed during his spell with Red Bull Salzburg, registering 13 goals in 44 appearances last season. His performances, alongside his displays at the World Cup, have further enhanced his reputation as one of Europe’s most promising young attacking talents.

Chelsea are looking to strengthen their attacking options, and Alajbegovic could prove to be an excellent long-term investment. His versatility and ability to operate in different attacking positions would give the London club another useful option.

Unlike the previous proposal, which involved potentially sending him to sister club Strasbourg, Chelsea are now considering a pathway that would bring the youngster into their first-team plans.

Alajbegovic faces an uncertain future at Juventus

However, convincing Juventus to part ways with their young prospect will not be straightforward. The Italian giants regard him as an important part of their long-term project under Luciano Spalletti, and his contract runs until 2031.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the youngster, increasing competition for his signature.

Juventus are reportedly unwilling to consider a January departure, meaning Chelsea could have to wait until the summer before exploring a potential deal.