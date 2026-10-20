Man United chiefs make major decision after Jason Wilcox meeting on Monday

(Photo by Justin Setterfield, Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Manchester United are continuing to back Michael Carrick, but that support now comes with an important condition: results and performances must improve quickly.

Carrick has endured a miserable opening to the campaign, with United winning just two of their first 10 matches in all competitions.

A six-game winless run has only increased the pressure, while Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Leeds United did little to significantly change the mood around the club.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

For now, though, INEOS appear determined not to make another rushed managerial change.

Carrick retains board backing after Wilcox meeting

According to Roundtable, Carrick continues to have the support of Manchester United’s board ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League trip to Como.

The report claims Carrick met football director Jason Wilcox on Monday, with senior figures making it clear that they still believe in the head coach.

However, that backing is not unconditional. United’s hierarchy want to see both an improvement in results and a noticeable change in the quality of performances.

There has been concern that the team have looked flat and predictable compared with last season, when Carrick guided United to a third-place finish.

Carrick has support but patience will not last forever at Man United

The board’s stance feels reasonable.

Sacking Carrick after just a few months of the new season would risk repeating the same cycle United have been trapped in for years. But backing him indefinitely despite poor football would be equally difficult to defend.

The numbers are already alarming. United have just seven points from seven Premier League matches, their poorest opening since the 1986/87 campaign.

Reuters reported before the Atletico Madrid defeat that Carrick remained confident his team could emerge from the slump, but results have still not turned.

The Leeds performance at least showed greater fight, and there are signs that the players continue to support him. But United now need something more tangible.

The trip to Como feels significant because another poor performance would only increase pressure before a difficult run of domestic fixtures.

Carrick has been given time rather than complete security. The message from INEOS appears simple: improve the football, start winning again, or the conversation around his future will become much harder to ignore.

Man United face £50m hurdle as Arsenal and Newcastle join race for Brazilian ace