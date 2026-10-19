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Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Roma defender Wesley as Michael Carrick looks to strengthen his defensive options ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Red Devils have renewed their focus on the Brazilian international, who has also attracted interest from Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Wesley could be an ideal defensive addition

The 23-year-old has impressed since joining Roma from Flamengo in 2025 and has become a key member of Gian Piero Gasperini’s squad. His versatility has particularly caught Manchester United’s attention, as they look to reinforce both full-back positions.

Wesley can operate on either flank and is comfortable playing as a wing-back or in a conventional back four. His pace, attacking instincts, and defensive work rate could make him an attractive option for Carrick as United look to improve their defensive consistency.

The club failed to secure a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw during the summer transfer window, leaving them short of reliable alternatives at left-back. Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui are also nearing the end of their current contracts, adding further uncertainty to United’s defensive planning.

Arsenal and Newcastle are also monitoring Wesley’s situation, meaning the Premier League giants could face competition if they decide to formalise their interest.

Manchester United face £50m asking price for Wesley

However, convincing Roma to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The Italian club are reportedly demanding around £50 million for the Brazilian, whose performances have significantly increased his value since arriving from Flamengo.

Wesley has also broken into the senior Brazil national team, further strengthening his reputation as an exciting defensive prospect.

Manchester United have admired the defender for some time, but his valuation could complicate winter-window negotiations.

The Red Devils are expected to continue assessing their options before making a formal approach. Although Wesley’s versatility makes him an appealing target, Roma’s financial demands could force United to consider alternative solutions as they look to rebuild their defence.