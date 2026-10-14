Iraola has two options shortlisted to replace struggling Jeremie Frimpong

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are stepping up plans to strengthen at right-back, with Pierre Kalulu and Wesley Franca emerging as two names on the club’s shortlist.



The position has become an increasingly obvious concern for Andoni Iraola.

Jeremie Frimpong has struggled to fully convince defensively, while Conor Bradley remains sidelined following a serious knee injury.

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That has left Liverpool relying on makeshift solutions at times, including Ronald Araujo, and the club now appear ready to address the problem properly.

Kalulu and Wesley on Liverpool shortlist

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus defender Kalulu is one of Liverpool’s leading options ahead of next summer.

The 26-year-old appeals because of his versatility, athleticism and ability to operate both at right-back and centrally.

Juventus, however, do not want to lose him. Kalulu is under contract until 2029 and the Italian club are reportedly working on an improved deal to make him a key part of Luciano Spalletti’s long-term project.

Liverpool are also monitoring Roma’s Wesley Franca, with scouts understood to have watched the 23-year-old Brazilian closely during recent Serie A matches.

Iraola need reliability more than another attacking full-back

The logic behind these targets is easy to understand. Liverpool already have an extremely attack-minded right-back in Frimpong. What they currently lack is someone who can offer greater defensive security without sacrificing too much quality in possession.

Kalulu arguably fits that requirement particularly well.

There is also uncertainty over Bradley. Liverpool’s official injury update confirms that the Northern Ireland international is still recovering from surgery on the significant knee injury suffered against Arsenal in January.

That makes recruiting another dependable option increasingly important.

Wesley would represent the younger, more attack-minded choice, while Kalulu brings experience and tactical flexibility.

For Iraola, the priority should be finding a player he can trust in big matches. Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat to Manchester City showed how damaging weaknesses on that side can become against elite opposition.

If the club are serious about fixing the position next summer, Kalulu looks like a particularly sensible target.

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