Pierre Kalulu in action for Juventus against Bologna (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly leading the race to sign the Juventus defender, Pierre Kalulu.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are also targeting the player, according to Fussball News. The 26-year-old defender has done well for the Italian outfit, and he could prove to be an interesting acquisition for the Premier League clubs.

Pierre Kalulu on Manchester United shortlist

There is no doubt that he has the physicality and technical attributes for English football, and he could be a quality addition for Manchester United. They need a long-term replacement for Harry Maguire, and the 26-year-old would fit in well. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will follow up on their interest with an official proposal to complete the deal. The report claims that they are ahead of the other clubs in the race.

On the other hand, Tottenham have already invested in multiple defenders this summer, and it would be quite surprising if they decided to sign the player. The 26-year-old will want to play regularly at a high level, and the North London club is already well stocked in defence. They might not be able to provide him with regular opportunities.

At Liverpool, Virgil van Dijk is entering the twilight stages of his career, and Joe Gomez has struggled with injury problems. Investing in another central defender would make sense.

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Kalulu’s Juventus future

The defender has a contract with Juventus until 2029, and the club is looking to agree on a new deal with the player. They are not under pressure to sell him and any club hoping to sign. Kalulu would have to pay around €50 million. It remains to be seen whether interested parties are prepared to pay.