Liverpool step up interest in 'great' Serie A defender known for his versatility

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are showing serious interest in Pierre Kalulu, with the Juventus defender emerging as a realistic option as Andoni Iraola looks to strengthen his back line in January.

The 26-year-old’s versatility is a major part of the attraction. Kalulu is naturally comfortable at centre-back but has also spent considerable time at right-back, an area where Liverpool have been hit by injuries and uncertainty this season.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Juventus have little reason to sell, though, which means Liverpool may need to make a significant offer to test their resolve.

Liverpool keen on versatile Juventus defender

According to Football Insider’s report on Liverpool’s interest in Kalulu, the Reds are tracking the France international as a potential January addition.

Liverpool particularly value his ability to cover two defensive positions.

That flexibility has become increasingly important after Jeremie Frimpong suffered another injury against Brentford, while Conor Bradley has also spent a lengthy period on the sidelines.

Kalulu, meanwhile, has been one of Juventus’ most dependable players. He is contracted until 2029 and has featured in every match this season, leaving the Italian club in a strong negotiating position.

Manchester United are also monitoring him, adding another complication for Liverpool.

Kalulu looks like the kind of defender Reds need

Rather than signing another specialist attacking right-back, Liverpool may benefit more from someone who brings defensive security and positional flexibility.

Kalulu fits that description. France manager Didier Deschamps praised the defender when handing him his first senior call-up, saying: “He’s having a very good season with Juventus. He was great for Milan too.” His comments were reported by JuveFC.

That consistency is important. Kalulu has experience in Serie A, European competition and title races, while his pace allows him to defend the large spaces Liverpool often leave behind their back line.

The obstacle is Juventus. With Kalulu playing regularly and tied down for several years, there is no obvious pressure to sell in January.

But Liverpool’s defensive problems mean waiting until summer carries its own risk.

If Juventus show any willingness to negotiate at a reasonable price, Kalulu looks like one of the more sensible options available to Iraola.

Liverpool consider January move for £100m-rated star amid injury concerns