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Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott as they look to address their midfield shortage.

According to Fabrizio Romano via TEAMtalk, the Reds are among the clubs interested in signing the 23-year-old, with Chelsea also pursuing his signature ahead of the winter transfer window.

Alex Scott could be an ideal midfield addition

Liverpool have struggled with a lack of depth in central midfield after letting Curtis Jones join Inter Milan in the summer without bringing in a direct replacement. The club have relied heavily on Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Szoboszlai, leaving limited alternatives when injuries or suspensions arise.

Szoboszlai’s recent hamstring problem has highlighted the need for additional reinforcements. The Hungarian midfielder returned to the starting lineup against Brentford but suffered a recurrence of the injury, leaving Liverpool facing another spell without one of their most important players.

Scott could provide valuable competition in midfield. The Bournemouth midfielder has impressed with his technical ability, work rate, and versatility, making him an attractive option as Liverpool look to stay competitive across multiple competitions.

However, Chelsea remain serious contenders and have previously tried to sign him.

Bournemouth demand £100m for Scott

According to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Bournemouth have changed their stance and are now willing to consider offers for Scott in January after failing to reach a new-contract agreement.

The Cherries are reportedly seeking a fee of at least £100 million, meaning Liverpool would need to make a substantial financial commitment to complete the deal.

Bournemouth are not actively pushing Scott towards the exit, but they could sanction a departure if their valuation is met and the midfielder wants to leave.

Liverpool must therefore decide whether the investment makes sense, especially given their existing transfer-market commitments.

With Szoboszlai sidelined and midfield depth a growing concern, Scott could become a serious target. However, Bournemouth’s asking price and Chelsea’s interest could complicate Liverpool’s pursuit.