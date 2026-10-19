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Liverpool have reportedly suffered a major setback in their pursuit of Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, with Chelsea increasingly confident they can secure his signature in the upcoming transfer window.

According to a TEAMtalk report, the England international is keen to join Chelsea after talks with manager Xabi Alonso, potentially putting the Blues in a strong position ahead of their Premier League rivals.

Alex Scott could snub Liverpool for Chelsea

The 23-year-old has become one of English football’s most sought-after midfielders after impressive performances for Bournemouth. His technical ability, work rate, and versatility have attracted interest from several leading clubs, with Liverpool and Chelsea both exploring a deal.

Liverpool may have an advantage through manager Andoni Iraola, who previously worked with Scott at Bournemouth. The Reds are assessing midfield reinforcements as they look to improve their squad depth, and the midfielder could be an attractive long-term addition.

However, Chelsea’s pursuit appears to have gathered momentum. Journalist Simon Phillips has claimed that Scott is particularly keen on working under Alonso, while the opportunity to play alongside several talented young players at Stamford Bridge could further strengthen their position.

Chelsea reportedly attempted to sign the midfielder during the summer, but Bournemouth refused to entertain their proposals. Their interest remains strong, and the club is now hopeful of making progress in January.

Bournemouth demand £100m for Scott

However, completing a deal will not be straightforward. Bournemouth are reportedly demanding around £100 million to consider selling their prized asset, making him a substantial investment for either club.

Scott is under contract until 2028, but he is understood to have rejected offers to extend. That situation could encourage Bournemouth to sell rather than risk his value declining as his contract runs down.

Liverpool are unlikely to abandon their pursuit without assessing their options, although Chelsea currently appear better placed to win the race.

With the January transfer window approaching, Scott’s future could become a major talking point. Bournemouth’s valuation remains the biggest obstacle, but Chelsea’s apparent advantage could prove decisive if negotiations progress.