Arsenal star Kai Havertz makes Premier League history with Liverpool winner

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Kai Havertz made Premier League history in the perfect setting, scoring Arsenal’s winning goal at Anfield while becoming the highest-scoring German player the competition has ever seen.

The 27-year-old struck after just 16 minutes to secure Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Liverpool, ending the Gunners’ 14-year wait for a Premier League win at Anfield.

More significantly on a personal level, the goal took Havertz to 46 Premier League strikes, moving him clear of former Manchester City midfielder İlkay Gündoğan.

Havertz overtakes Gündoğan Anfield winner

Havertz’s simple back-post finish made history, with Declan Rice providing the decisive delivery.

Opta confirmed that Havertz is now the Premier League’s all-time leading German goalscorer with 46 goals, surpassing Gündoğan’s previous record of 45.

Of those goals, 19 came during his time at Chelsea and 27 have now been scored for Arsenal. His Anfield winner was also his third Premier League goal of the current season.

Kai Havertz is now the top German-scorer in Premier League history 😤🇩🇪 https://t.co/lWpXBt0sI5 — Prime Video Sport UK (@primevideosport) November 1, 2026

The occasion made the record even more memorable. Arsenal had not won a league game at Anfield since September 2012, but Havertz’s early finish proved enough to send Mikel Arteta’s side back to the top of the Premier League, three points ahead of Manchester City.

Arsenal punished Alisson Becker’s costly distribution error before Havertz finished the move.

German star continues to justify Arteta’s faith

“Absolutely brilliant from Arsenal.” Kai Havertz gives Arsenal an early lead at Anfield! ⚡️ https://t.co/eeyhRcLlel — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 1, 2026

Havertz’s Arsenal career has often been debated, but milestones like this show just how productive he has become.

He is not always the most spectacular forward, and his finishing can still frustrate, but 46 Premier League goals is a major achievement considering he has spent significant periods playing in midfield rather than as a conventional striker.

The timing of this goal also matters.

Arteta selected Havertz ahead of Viktor Gyökeres for one of Arsenal’s biggest away games of the season, and he repaid that faith with the decisive moment.

Breaking Gündoğan’s record at Anfield while ending Arsenal’s long winless run there makes the achievement even more significant.

Havertz may still divide opinion, but statistically he now stands above every other German goalscorer in Premier League history and at 27, he has plenty of time to extend that record further.

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