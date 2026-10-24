via SkySportsPL

Mathys Tel produced a sensational solo goal in the 87th minute to seal Tottenham’s dramatic 2-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The French forward delivered a moment of individual brilliance, carrying the ball from inside his own half before finishing emphatically past Mike Penders.

His remarkable effort capped off a disastrous evening for Chelsea, who had already conceded a bizarre own goal and seen Cole Palmer sent off in the space of three minutes.

The victory also ended Tottenham’s eight-year wait for a Premier League win at Stamford Bridge, handing Roberto De Zerbi a memorable result against Xabi Alonso’s side.

Mathys Tel scores stunning solo goal against Chelsea

With Tottenham leading 1-0 lead late in the London derby, French forward Mathys Tel produced a moment of individual brilliance in the 87th minute to put the contest out of reach.

Picking up the ball deep inside his own half along the left touchline, the 21-year-old shrugged off Josh Acheampong before embarking on an explosive sprint.

Tel cut infield past multiple defender challenges, drove toward the edge of the box, and drilled a ruthless low strike into the bottom left corner.

His jaw-dropping solo effort capped off a dominant away performance from Spurs.

Mathys Tel takes the ball from his own half all the way to the edge of Chelsea's box and fires home to seal Spurs' win at Stamford Bridge! pic.twitter.com/NgZDj9b4UT — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 24, 2026

The breakthrough for Tottenham came in the 77th minute following a horror mistake from Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders.

Making his first Premier League start in place of the injured Emiliano Martínez, the 21-year-old Belgian attempted to punch away an inswinging corner but inexplicably misjudged the flight, fisting the ball backward over his own line for a disastrous own goal.

Chelsea’s nightmare evening escalated three minutes later when star playmaker Cole Palmer was shown a second yellow card for a late challenge on Conor Gallagher, leaving the hosts down to ten men.

Tel’s world-class strike shortly after compounded the Blues’ misery, handing Tottenham their first Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge since April 2018.