Watch: Mathys Tel scores outrageous solo goal against Chelsea in 87th minute

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Mathys Tel scoring solo goal vs Chelsea
via SkySportsPL

Mathys Tel produced a sensational solo goal in the 87th minute to seal Tottenham’s dramatic 2-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The French forward delivered a moment of individual brilliance, carrying the ball from inside his own half before finishing emphatically past Mike Penders.

His remarkable effort capped off a disastrous evening for Chelsea, who had already conceded a bizarre own goal and seen Cole Palmer sent off in the space of three minutes.

The victory also ended Tottenham’s eight-year wait for a Premier League win at Stamford Bridge, handing Roberto De Zerbi a memorable result against Xabi Alonso’s side.

Mathys Tel scores stunning solo goal against Chelsea

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 24: Mathys Tel of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates after Mike Penders of Chelsea scores an own goal, the first goal for Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League 2026/27 match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on October 24, 2026 in London, England.
(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

With Tottenham leading 1-0 lead late in the London derby, French forward Mathys Tel produced a moment of individual brilliance in the 87th minute to put the contest out of reach.

Picking up the ball deep inside his own half along the left touchline, the 21-year-old shrugged off Josh Acheampong before embarking on an explosive sprint.

Tel cut infield past multiple defender challenges, drove toward the edge of the box, and drilled a ruthless low strike into the bottom left corner.

His jaw-dropping solo effort capped off a dominant away performance from Spurs.

The breakthrough for Tottenham came in the 77th minute following a horror mistake from Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders.

Making his first Premier League start in place of the injured Emiliano Martínez, the 21-year-old Belgian attempted to punch away an inswinging corner but inexplicably misjudged the flight, fisting the ball backward over his own line for a disastrous own goal.

Chelsea’s nightmare evening escalated three minutes later when star playmaker Cole Palmer was shown a second yellow card for a late challenge on Conor Gallagher, leaving the hosts down to ten men.

Tel’s world-class strike shortly after compounded the Blues’ misery, handing Tottenham their first Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge since April 2018.

 

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  1. well done to Spurs team
    its second win on success so should continue winning next 4 matches.

    spurs have talented players in Premier League so Spurs should go up to 6th place at the end of season inb2027

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