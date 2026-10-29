(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Tottenham forward Mathys Tel has assembled a six-person personal support team to help maximise his development and maintain his fitness despite struggling for regular playing time.

According to a report by Elias Burke for The Athletic, the 21-year-old Frenchman has invested in an extensive network of specialists who work with him outside Tottenham’s regular training programme.

The arrangement includes individual attacking and defensive coaches, a video analyst, a fitness coach, a personal chef and a nutritionist.

Tel’s commitment to improving his game comes at an important stage of his Tottenham career, particularly after his sensational solo goal against Chelsea demonstrated what he is capable of producing.

What Mathys Tel is doing behind the scenes at Tottenham

According to The Athletic, Tel has taken significant steps to ensure his development continues even when first-team opportunities are limited.

The former Bayern Munich youngster has surrounded himself with six specialists, each responsible for a different aspect of his preparation.

Two individual coaches work on separate areas of his game.

One focuses on attacking movement, finishing and improving his effectiveness in the final third, while the other concentrates on defensive positioning and work rate.

Tel also works with a video analyst who studies match footage to identify areas where the forward can improve his tactical understanding and decision-making.

A personal fitness coach oversees additional conditioning work, helping the Frenchman maintain his physical sharpness beyond Tottenham’s scheduled training sessions.

Completing the team are a personal chef and nutritionist, who help manage his diet and recovery.

The report highlights the lengths Tel is prepared to go to remain ready for opportunities under Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Rather than relying solely on the club’s training programme, the 21-year-old is taking additional steps to develop the different aspects of his game.

Mathys Tel determined to improve despite Tottenham frustrations

Tel’s approach is particularly noteworthy given his struggles to establish himself as a regular starter at Tottenham.

The French forward arrived in north London with considerable expectations following his emergence as one of Europe’s most promising young attacking talents at Bayern Munich.

However, competition for places has made consistent playing time difficult to secure.

For a young player still developing his game, limited minutes can present a significant challenge.

Tel appears determined to ensure that a lack of regular starts does not prevent him from making progress.

His decision to employ individual coaches for both attacking and defensive work is especially interesting, suggesting he is focused on becoming a more complete forward rather than simply improving his goalscoring ability.

Mathys Tel’s stunning Chelsea goal shows what he can offer Tottenham

Tel’s efforts behind the scenes have attracted attention following his extraordinary goal in Tottenham’s recent 2-0 Premier League victory over Chelsea.

With Spurs leading 1-0 at Stamford Bridge, the Frenchman produced a remarkable individual effort in the 87th minute to seal the result.

Collecting possession deep inside his own half, Tel accelerated towards the Chelsea goal, carrying the ball past retreating defenders.

He maintained his composure after a lung-bursting run and finished clinically to double Tottenham’s advantage.

The goal secured Spurs’ first Premier League victory at Stamford Bridge since April 2018 and provided a memorable reminder of Tel’s attacking potential.