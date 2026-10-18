Arsenal and Man United track €60m Brazil international ahead of future move

Arsenal and Manchester United are both keeping a close eye on Wesley Franca, with the Roma defender emerging as one of the most interesting full-back options ahead of future transfer windows.

The 23-year-old has developed rapidly since moving to Serie A and is now valued at around €60million (£52m), roughly double the package Roma paid to sign him from Flamengo in 2025.

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Newcastle United are also in the race, but Arsenal and United arguably have the clearest reasons to pursue him.

Arsenal and Man United join €60m Wesley race

According to Sport Witness, Arsenal have joined Manchester United and Newcastle in monitoring Wesley after his impressive rise at Roma.

The Brazilian initially made his name as a right wing-back but has also impressed from the left under Gian Piero Gasperini, giving interested clubs an unusually versatile option.

Man United’s interest makes obvious sense given their need for greater quality and reliability at full-back.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are always attracted to defenders who can operate in multiple positions and comfortably carry the ball into advanced areas.

Roma’s valuation has reportedly climbed to around €60m, meaning none of the interested clubs will be able to sign him cheaply.

Wesley could suit both clubs in very different ways

The biggest question is how his qualities translate tactically.

For United, Wesley could provide the athleticism and attacking threat their wide defensive positions have often lacked. His pace, strength and ability to drive past opponents would immediately add something different.

Arsenal’s interest is perhaps even more intriguing. Mikel Arteta increasingly asks his full-backs to play multiple roles within the same match, and Wesley’s ability to operate on either flank could make him a natural fit.

Recent reports from TEAMtalk, relayed by The Hard Tackle also suggest Arsenal have continued monitoring Wesley this season rather than allowing their interest to fade.

The concern for both clubs is that Wesley has been at his best as a wing-back, where he has greater freedom to attack.

At €60m, Arsenal and United would need to be convinced he can adapt to a more traditional back-four role.

Still, his age, international experience and versatility make him exactly the kind of high-upside player elite Premier League clubs tend to chase.

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