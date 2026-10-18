(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Viktor Gyokeres is reportedly ready to push for an Arsenal exit in January after becoming increasingly frustrated with his lack of Premier League starts under Mikel Arteta.

The Sweden international played an important role in Arsenal’s title-winning campaign last season, scoring 21 goals in all competitions.

This term has been very different, with Kai Havertz establishing himself as Arteta’s preferred centre-forward.

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Gyokeres continues to score freely for Sweden, but his limited opportunities at club level are now raising serious questions about his future.

Gyokeres ready to consider January Arsenal exit

According to TEAMtalk, Gyokeres is prepared to look for a move when the January window opens.

The 28-year-old is yet to start a Premier League match this season, with his lack of playing time understood to be the biggest source of frustration.

Arsenal’s continued interest in Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez has also created doubts within the Gyokeres camp over how prominently he features in the club’s long-term plans.

Atletico remain interested in the Swede, while clubs from Italy, Germany and the Premier League are also monitoring his situation.

Arsenal could potentially consider a sale if they secure another elite forward.

Gunners should be careful before giving up on Gyokeres

It would be understandable if Gyokeres feels frustrated, but Arsenal should think carefully before allowing him to leave halfway through a title defence.

Arteta has previously been hugely positive about the striker’s qualities. When Arsenal signed him, the manager said:

“Viktor has so many qualities. He is a quick and powerful presence up front.” The comments were published on Arsenal’s official website.

Those qualities have not suddenly disappeared.

Gyokeres scored 21 times last season and has just returned from international duty after netting four goals for Sweden. The issue is opportunity rather than productivity.

Havertz currently suits Arteta’s system better because of his movement and link play, but Arsenal are competing across several competitions and will need depth.

Selling Gyokeres in January only makes sense if a genuine upgrade is already secured.

Otherwise, Arsenal risk losing a proven goalscorer just when the season enters its most demanding period.

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