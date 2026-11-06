Arsenal told Viktor Gyokeres sale could leave Mikel Arteta with major January problem

(Photo by Julian Finney, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been warned not to make a rushed decision over Viktor Gyokeres when the January transfer window opens.

The Sweden international has endured a difficult season, with Kai Havertz currently ahead of him in Mikel Arteta’s preferred starting XI. That has inevitably fuelled speculation over a possible winter exit, especially with some pundits questioning whether Gyokeres is the right fit for Arsenal’s system.

However, former Gunners striker Jeremie Aliadiere believes selling him midway through the season could create an even bigger problem.

Aliadiere warns Arsenal against January sale

Speaking to Metro, Aliadiere argued that Arsenal must think carefully before sanctioning Gyokeres’ departure.

“I think it’s all depending on the finances how much they can get for him and who to replace him with,” he said.

His main concern is squad depth. Havertz may be first choice, but Arsenal would leave themselves dangerously short if Gyokeres departed without a replacement already secured.

“If Havertz gets injured, which obviously we’ve seen in the past – he’s had a few injuries and he can pick up injuries – you just end up with no striker at all,” Aliadiere added.

That warning comes amid growing debate over Gyokeres’ future. CaughtOffside reported in October that Micah Richards believes Arsenal should consider moving him on if his form does not improve.

Gunners should prioritise depth over a rushed exit

There is a fair argument that Gyokeres has not fully adapted to Arteta’s preferred style. Sky Sports recently highlighted how Havertz offers more in possession, combination play and pressing, which helps explain why he has become the favoured option.

But that does not automatically mean Arsenal should sell.

Gyokeres still offers something different. His power, direct running and ability to attack space can be useful in games where Arsenal need a more traditional No.9. The striker has grown frustrated with his limited Premier League starts and could consider leaving.

From Arsenal’s perspective, the smartest approach would be to keep him unless a clear upgrade is ready to arrive.

Selling first and searching for a replacement later would be an unnecessary gamble. Arsenal are competing on multiple fronts, and one injury to Havertz could quickly make Gyokeres far more important than he currently appears.

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