(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has provided a major update on the futures of Manchester United forwards Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee, outlining the club’s contrasting plans for the duo ahead of the January transfer window.

Speaking via DAZN Football, Romano confirmed that there is zero chance of 23-year-old Slovenian striker leaving Old Trafford this winter despite fresh links to Serie A giants Juventus.

Fabrizio Romano reveals Man United transfer target amid updates on two strikers

Currently sidelined with a shin problem that could keep him out until January or February, Sesko remains fully committed to proving himself in England and is viewed as a central pillar of United’s long-term project.

Joshua Zirkzee’s situation, however, is far more open.

Having seen limited playing time over the past 16 months, the 25-year-old Dutchman is eager for regular football and could push for a winter exit, with Napoli, Juventus, and Fiorentina circling.

However, a move will depend on how his upcoming face-to-face discussions with new head coach Mauricio Pochettino unfolds.

Crucially, Romano revealed that United plan to target a new striker in January regardless of Zirkzee’s decision.

Fabrizio Romano posted the following on X:

“No chances for Benjamin Šeško exit in January amid links with Italian clubs: Zirkzee can be a different case but depends on the feeling with Pochettino. “United also want to try sign a striker in January. @DAZNFootball”

? No chances for Benjamin Šeško exit in January amid links with Italian clubs: Zirkzee can be a different case but depends on the feeling with Pochettino. United also want to try sign a striker in January. @DAZNFootball https://t.co/RVlW8O3NAS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 20, 2026

Manchester United want to sign another striker in January

Perhaps the most significant part of Romano’s update concerns United’s plans to strengthen their attack.

The transfer expert indicated that the club want to pursue a new striker in January.

That intention adds another dimension to the uncertainty surrounding Zirkzee.

With Sesko injured and United struggling near the bottom of the Premier League, Pochettino could use an additional centre-forward capable of making an immediate impact.

Several forwards have already been mentioned as potential United targets.

Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis is among the names reportedly under consideration.

The Greece international has enjoyed an impressive campaign, scoring 19 goals in 19 appearances across all competitions.

Another possible option is SC Freiburg striker Igor Matanovic.

Reports suggest that Manchester United are considering a move for the Croatian but face competition from Tottenham, while Freiburg are said to be valuing him at £50 million.

Folarin Balogun is another interesting option linked with Manchester United.

The AS Monaco forward previously worked under Pochettino with the United States national team, giving the new United manager direct knowledge of his qualities.