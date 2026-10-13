Carrick expected to keep Man United struggler as update claims he 'retains faith' in him

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly planning to keep Joshua Zirkzee beyond the January transfer window, despite the Dutch forward still struggling to secure a regular place in Michael Carrick’s side.



Zirkzee has found minutes difficult to come by this season and is yet to start a Premier League match.

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Even so, United are not currently looking to push him out, particularly with Benjamin Sesko’s fitness situation still uncertain.

That could give Zirkzee another opportunity to revive an Old Trafford career that has never quite gathered consistent momentum.

Carrick still believes in Man United striker Zirkzee

According to Flashscore, Carrick “retains faith” in Zirkzee and does not want to lose him midway through the campaign.

Everton and Fiorentina both explored moves for the 25-year-old on deadline day, but United ultimately decided there was little benefit in allowing him to leave.

Zirkzee has featured in United’s last three matches, albeit from the bench, and Sesko’s latest setback could improve his chances of getting more meaningful minutes.

His contract also runs until 2029, so United remain in a strong position and do not need to make a rushed decision.

Keeping Zirkzee makes more sense than selling in January

For now, United’s stance feels sensible. Carrick has publicly backed the forward before, telling Man United’s official website that Zirkzee is “important” to the squad and can do “some really, really top things.”

The problem has always been consistency rather than talent.

Zirkzee is technically gifted, comfortable dropping between the lines and offers something different from Sesko. What he has not done often enough is turn those qualities into goals or decisive performances.

Selling him in January would also leave United vulnerable if Sesko’s fitness problems continue.

Unless a significant offer arrives, keeping Zirkzee until the summer gives Carrick more depth and gives the player one final proper chance to prove he belongs.

The next few months could decide everything. If Zirkzee takes advantage of the minutes that come his way, the conversation around his future may look very different by May.

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