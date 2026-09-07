January exit is inevitable for Man United player after journalist issues latest update

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Joshua Zirkzee’s Manchester United future is looking increasingly uncertain after the Dutch forward remained an unused substitute for the third Premier League game in succession.



The 25-year-old was heavily linked with a move away throughout the summer, with clubs in Serie A showing serious interest.

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However, no transfer materialised before the deadline, leaving Zirkzee competing for minutes in a Manchester United attack where Michael Carrick currently appears to prefer other options.

His continued presence may also be having an impact on highly-rated academy winger Shea Lacey, who missed out on the matchday squad for Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Everton.

Zirkzee could leave Man United in January

Journalist Tyrone Marshall questioned the situation after United’s team was announced against Everton.

He wrote on X: “Feels like a shame that Lacey is missing out on a place on the bench because Zirkzee didn’t get his move on deadline day.

“Zirkzee hasn’t got off the bench this season and will surely move in January. Lacey has the long-term future at Old Trafford.”

Zirkzee had several opportunities to leave during the summer. BBC Sport reported in late August that Fiorentina were in negotiations with United over an initial loan that could have included an option to make the transfer permanent.

Juventus also showed interest, while Everton made a late approach on deadline day after their move for Folarin Balogun ran into problems.

United ultimately decided it was too late to sanction Zirkzee’s departure without signing another attacker.

United need to prioritise Lacey’s development

Keeping Zirkzee was understandable from a squad-depth perspective, but the current situation benefits nobody if he continues sitting on the bench.

He has yet to play a competitive minute this season and now appears well behind United’s other attacking options.

Meanwhile, Lacey is viewed as one of the club’s most exciting academy prospects and needs exposure to senior football.

That does not mean United should simply discard Zirkzee. Injuries and Champions League rotation could still create opportunities before January.

But if Carrick continues overlooking him, a winter departure feels increasingly logical.

United would free wages and potentially generate a transfer fee, while Zirkzee could return to Serie A and rebuild his career.

More importantly, it would create a clearer pathway for Lacey.

Carrick confirms injury concern for Man United attacker after 2-2 draw against Everton