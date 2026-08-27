Man United face making Zirkzee decision as loan offer becomes available

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Joshua Zirkzee could be heading back to Serie A before the transfer deadline, with Juventus stepping up their efforts to sign the Manchester United forward.



The 25-year-old has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter at Old Trafford and now appears increasingly open to leaving in search of more consistent football.

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Juventus have been tracking him throughout the summer, but their next move could depend heavily on Jonathan David’s future in Turin.

Zirkzee gives green light to Juventus move

According to Nicolo Schira, Zirkzee has given his availability to Juventus and would be open to joining the Italian giants.

Juventus are working on a potential loan with an option to buy, although they are expected to accelerate their pursuit only if David leaves before the transfer window closes.

Zirkzee’s willingness to return to Italy is significant considering he produced some of his best football in Serie A with Bologna before joining United in 2024.

The possibility of an Old Trafford exit is growing. The Sun reported that Zirkzee is increasingly likely to leave United after falling down Michael Carrick’s attacking pecking order. Juventus, Como and Aston Villa are among the clubs interested.

Meanwhile, Yahoo Sports also reports that Zirkzee has given Juventus the green light, with the Serie A club exploring different structures to convince Manchester United to sanction his departure.

Man United have a decision to make

Allowing Zirkzee to leave makes sense if Carrick no longer sees him as an important part of the squad.

United have strengthened significantly this summer, and Zirkzee’s opportunities already appear limited. Moving back to Serie A could also suit a player whose technical style arguably looked more natural in Italy.

However, the proposed loan structure should concern United.

A simple option to buy gives Juventus most of the control. If Zirkzee performs brilliantly, they can sign him, if he struggles, United simply get the player back a year later.

United would be better served demanding either a permanent transfer or a loan containing achievable conditions that turn into an obligation to buy.

There is still value in Zirkzee, and multiple clubs are interested, so there should be no need for United to accept an unfavourable deal simply to clear squad space.

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