Baleba debut delayed: When Man United midfielder is expected to make his debut

Carlos Baleba at Man United.

Manchester United supporters will have to wait before seeing new signing Carlos Baleba in action, with the midfielder currently recovering from an ankle ligament injury suffered during Brighton’s pre-season preparations.



Baleba officially completed his move to Old Trafford this week, signing a five-year contract after United agreed a deal worth up to £70 million.

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The 22-year-old was brought in to add athleticism and defensive quality to Michael Carrick’s midfield, but he will not be available for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Ipswich Town.

Baleba could return by mid-September

According to the Manchester Evening News, Baleba damaged ankle ligaments during Brighton’s pre-season campaign, an injury which also kept him out of their 4-0 win over Aston Villa.

The report states that United are currently expecting the Cameroon international to return around mid-September, meaning his debut could potentially come in the Manchester derby against City on September 13 or the following Premier League fixture against Fulham.

United completed the transfer despite being fully aware of his injury.

Sky Sports confirms that Baleba joined for £65m plus £5m in potential add-ons and signed until 2031, with an option for another year.

Sky also reports that the midfielder could be available again by mid-September.

Man United should resist temptation to rush him back

Baleba missing the opening weeks is frustrating, particularly considering the size of the investment United have made in him.

However, there is absolutely no reason to rush his recovery.

United signed Baleba as a long-term cornerstone of their midfield rather than for one or two early-season matches.

An ankle ligament problem can easily become more troublesome if a player returns before he is fully ready.

His eventual arrival in Carrick’s midfield should still be significant. Baleba’s ability to win possession, carry the ball through pressure and protect the defence gives United a profile they badly needed.

The Manchester derby would obviously be an exciting stage for his debut, but fitness should dictate the decision rather than the fixture list.

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