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Manchester United appear to have made a major breakthrough in their long-running pursuit of Carlos Baleba, with talks now progressing over a deal for the Brighton midfielder.



The 22-year-old has been on United’s radar for well over a year, but Brighton’s previous valuation made a move extremely difficult.

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That situation has now changed, and Michael Carrick could be closing in on another major midfield addition after already bringing Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans to Old Trafford this summer.

Man United are closing in on a deal to sign Baleba

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, with the latest development also relayed by The Peoples Person, Man United are advancing towards an agreement to sign Baleba.

United’s proposal is understood to be worth around £60m plus £5m in add-ons.

That remains below Brighton’s preferred valuation, but negotiations are continuing amicably as all parties attempt to find a compromise.

The change in Brighton’s position is particularly notable. Earlier this year, chairman Paul Barber publicly insisted Baleba was not for sale, while Brighton had previously placed enormous valuations on the Cameroon international.

However, talkSPORT reported only days ago that Brighton could now consider a fee around £65m, with Newcastle also showing interest.

Baleba has been described as a ‘high-energy‘ midfielder since his move to Brighton.

Baleba could be the final missing piece of United’s midfield

For United, this would be one of the most exciting deals of their summer.

Santos and Tielemans have already strengthened Carrick’s options, but Baleba provides something different: explosive ball-carrying, defensive intensity and the physicality to cover huge areas of midfield.

There is some risk. Baleba endured a less consistent 2025/26 campaign and has also been recovering from an ankle problem. Ornstein had previously suggested United were considering whether other midfielders represented better value after his dip in form.

At around £65m, though, the calculation changes considerably.

Brighton once reportedly viewed Baleba as a player capable of eventually commanding a fee comparable to Moises Caicedo.

United potentially securing him for almost half those earlier numbers would represent a far more attractive gamble.

The key now is avoiding another prolonged negotiation. If Brighton’s real position is somewhere slightly above United’s £60m-plus-add-ons proposal, the clubs are close enough to find common ground.

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