Antony celebrates a goal for Real Betis (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Antony has been linked with a move away from Real Betis this summer.

According to reports (h/t SportWitness), there have been offers for the Brazilian attacker, and the Spanish club recently turned down a €50 million approach.

Antony’s future at Real Betis

When Manchester United sold the player to Real Betis, they included a sell-on clause in the deal. If Betis had accepted the €50 million offer to sell Antony, Manchester United would have received around €18 million. The development will come as a huge blow for the Premier League side, as they could have used the funds to improve the team.

Manchester United need more quality in the team after securing Champions League qualification for this season. They need more depth in the attacking unit, and they need a quality defensive midfielder as well. The €18 million from Antony’s transfer could have been valuable.

However, Betis are unwilling to sanction his departure right now. He has been a key player for them since joining the club, and it will be interesting to see whether interested parties are willing to come back with an improved offer to convince the Spanish outfit.

Antony never really established himself as an important player for Manchester United after joining from Ajax, but he has been very impressive for the Spanish outfit. He has rediscovered his form and rebuilt his confidence at the Spanish club.

He will hope to compete at a high level with them in La Liga.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Antony remains a fan favourite

The player has been a fan favourite at the Spanish club since joining from Manchester United, and the fans will be delighted that Real Betis have turned down the approach.