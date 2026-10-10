Joshua Zirkzee celebrates with Lisandro Martinez (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee is reportedly considering a move away from Old Trafford during the January transfer window, with Napoli emerging as a potential destination.

According to AreaNapoli, the 25-year-old Dutch international has given the green light to return to Serie A, where he previously impressed at Bologna. His difficult spell in England has raised questions about his long-term future at Manchester United.

Joshua Zirkzee could be heading back to Italy

Zirkzee joined Manchester United from Bologna in 2024 for a reported £36.5 million, but he has struggled to establish himself as a regular contributor. The forward has registered nine goals and four assists in 79 appearances for the Premier League club.

His situation has grown increasingly complicated under Michael Carrick, as limited opportunities make it hard for him to show his attacking quality. A move to Napoli could help the Dutchman rebuild his confidence and rediscover the form that made him an attractive prospect.

Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna is reportedly working on a strategy to bring the striker to Naples, while former Manchester United teammates Rasmus Hojlund and Scott McTominay have reportedly helped convince him of the benefits of the move.

Manchester United are understood to be seeking approximately €30 million for a permanent transfer, although the final agreement will depend on negotiations between the clubs.

Zirkzee exit could help Manchester United sign a new striker

A potential departure could also give Manchester United more funds and flexibility to strengthen their attack in January.

Carrick is reportedly keen to recruit another centre-forward, especially as Benjamin Sesko struggles with recurring shin problems. United have lacked consistency in the final third, so reinforcements are a priority for the upcoming window.

Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has emerged as a possible target, and his contract situation could make a deal attractive.

Selling Zirkzee could therefore benefit both parties, allowing the forward to seek regular football while giving United an opportunity to reshape their attacking options. However, Napoli must still agree with the English club before the proposed transfer can materialise.