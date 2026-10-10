Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Roma defender Emmanuel Lulli has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs following his impressive emergence under Gian Piero Gasperini.

According to a TEAMtalk report, Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool are among the English sides monitoring the 19-year-old, while Paris Saint-Germain have also taken notice of his development.

Emmanuel Lulli could be an exciting long-term addition for Premier League clubs

The talented full-back has made an encouraging impression since stepping into Roma’s senior setup, with his performances initially catching scouts’ attention after teammate Wesley.

Standing at six feet tall, Lulli offers an appealing combination of physical presence, defensive reliability and attacking quality. His ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch could make him an attractive option for clubs looking to strengthen their future defensive options.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are understood to have received positive reports on the youngster, with recruitment staff encouraged by what they have seen from the Italian club’s emerging talent.

Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are also aware of his progress, highlighting the growing competition surrounding one of Roma’s promising young defenders.

A move to the Premier League could give Lulli an exciting chance to test himself in a different environment, though regular first-team football would be key to his continued development.

Lulli’s future at Roma remains an important consideration

Meanwhile, Roma are keen to protect their investment in the teenager and are already considering offering him a new contract.

The Italian side will be determined to retain a player they believe can become a key member of their senior squad. Losing a highly rated academy graduate before he has fully established himself would be an unwelcome setback.

Paris Saint-Germain’s interest adds another complication for the English clubs, particularly given the French champions’ ability to attract promising young players.

It remains to be seen whether any interested side will make a formal approach, but Lulli’s growing reputation suggests his future could become an increasingly prominent transfer story in the months ahead.