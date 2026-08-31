Man United face Zirkzee decision as striker rejects opportunity of late summer exit

(Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Joshua Zirkzee’s Manchester United future has taken another twist after the Dutch forward rejected the chance to join Fiorentina, opening the door to a possible late switch to Juventus.



United have been willing to consider offers for the 25-year-old during the final days of the window, but Zirkzee appears determined to choose his next club carefully.

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Fiorentina had put forward a substantial loan package, yet the striker has decided against that move while Juventus continue to explore a deal of their own.

Zirkee rejects move to Serie A side Fiorentina

According to Fabrizio Romano, Fiorentina proposed a €5m loan fee plus a €30m option to buy for Zirkzee, but the Man United forward turned down the move.

Juventus have since approached United as they prepare for the possibility of Jonathan David leaving Turin.

The structure of Fiorentina’s offer had already been reported by Gazzetta dello Sport, which revealed talks over a €5m loan with a purchase option as the Serie A club searched for a replacement for Moise Kean.

The situation has moved quickly since then. Football Italia reports that Fiorentina have now turned to Everton striker Beto after realising Zirkzee prefers Juventus.

The Turin club are considering a loan move with an option worth around €30m if David departs.

Man United should push Juventus for better terms

Zirkzee rejecting Fiorentina suggests this is no longer simply about leaving Man United. He clearly has a preferred destination.

That gives Juventus confidence, but United should not allow it to weaken their negotiating position.

A loan with only an optional purchase clause would leave most of the risk with United.

If Zirkzee performs well, Juventus can buy him; if he struggles, he simply returns to Old Trafford next summer.

United should therefore push for either a permanent deal or an obligation to buy linked to achievable conditions.

A return to Serie A still makes plenty of sense for Zirkzee. His best football came in Italy, where his link-up play and movement were better suited to the tactical environment.

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