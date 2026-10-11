Rayan Cherki dribbles past Jeremie Frimpong (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has heavily criticised right-back Jeremie Frimpong after today’s poor performance against Manchester City.

The Netherlands international has never quite looked settled in this Reds side, despite looking like an exciting signing when he first joined last season following an impressive spell at Bayer Leverkusen.

Carragher said Frimpong looked “all over the place” against Man City today, particularly as Rayan Cherki waltzed past him with ease for the third goal.

Speaking on punditry duty for Sky Sports, as quoted by BBC Sport, Carragher said: “We can talk about Man City, how much money they’ve spent on what players they’ve brought in, whether it’s been legally or not. But Rayan Cherki is one of them quality players.

“He has been since he arrived at the club. The less said about Jeremie Frimpong the better, he’s all over the place.”

Liverpool’s recent recruitment raises serious questions

Carragher makes a fair point about City’s spending, even if the final verdict will likely be that it wasn’t legal.

The fact is, MCFC have made some shrewd signings despite not always spending as big as their rivals have.

Cherki is a good example of someone who didn’t cost a fortune, but who looks much better than the likes of Florian Wirtz and Bradley Barcola at Liverpool, who were some of the club’s most expensive purchases ever.

Frimpong is another clearly poor signing, with the 25-year-old proving far from good enough as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose departure has been a real blow.

LFC have also failed to adequately replace Mohamed Salah, and have also lost some other star names such as Ibrahima Konate and Luis Diaz in recent times.

It’s now starting to haunt them, with Andoni Iraola’s side deserving to lose to City today.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust