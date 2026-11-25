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Ayden Heaven is reportedly open to leaving Manchester United on loan in January as the highly-rated defender searches for the regular football needed to continue his development.

The 20-year-old has struggled for consistent minutes during a turbulent period at Old Trafford and now finds himself working under his third manager since arriving from Arsenal in February 2025.

With Mauricio Pochettino tasked with dragging United out of the Premier League relegation zone, Heaven appears concerned that experience will be prioritised over potential during the coming months.

Heaven is open to Man United loan exit

According to BBC Sport, Heaven is open to a January loan after becoming concerned about his game time and what United’s current situation could mean for his development.Those concerns were highlighted during Sunday’s 4-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Heaven remained an unused substitute even after Leny Yoro was sent off early in the game, with Pochettino instead turning to experienced defender Harry Maguire.

The former Arsenal youngster has made 32 senior appearances since moving to Old Trafford, but only two of his Premier League appearances this season have been starts.

Heaven remains contracted until 2029, with United also holding an option for another year. Fulham and Barcelona, who both showed interest before his move from Arsenal, are reportedly still admirers.

A January loan could benefit both Heaven and United

Allowing Heaven to leave temporarily could be the sensible solution.

United clearly rate his long-term potential, but their current circumstances make developing a young centre-back particularly difficult. Pochettino needs immediate results and understandably may favour experienced defenders while fighting relegation.

There is another complication.

United are considering defensive reinforcements, with The Sun reporting that Fulham’s Calvin Bassey is among the centre-backs on their radar, although Fulham are attempting to secure him to a new contract and do not want a January sale.

Another arrival would push Heaven further down the hierarchy.

Selling him permanently, however, would feel unnecessarily short-sighted.

Heaven is only 20 and has already demonstrated enough potential to suggest he could eventually become an important United defender.

A carefully chosen loan, ideally somewhere offering regular top-level football, would allow him to develop away from the pressure surrounding Old Trafford before returning in the summer ready to compete for Pochettino’s trust.

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