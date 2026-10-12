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Fulham are reportedly determined to keep hold of Josh King during the January transfer window despite growing interest from Manchester United and several other European clubs.

According to a TEAMtalk report, the Cottagers have no immediate plans to sell the 19-year-old midfielder, who has established himself as one of the most exciting young talents to emerge from their academy.

King has attracted considerable attention after his impressive performances, with Manchester United among the clubs closely monitoring his development. However, Fulham remain reluctant to lose an important first-team player, particularly with his current contract running until the summer of 2029.

Manchester United face challenge in Josh King pursuit

King has continued to demonstrate his quality in the Premier League, offering attacking threat and energy in midfield despite Fulham’s disappointing start to the campaign.

His development has strengthened his reputation across English football, and Manchester United could view him as a valuable long-term addition to their squad. The Red Devils have been exploring opportunities to strengthen their midfield, making the teenager an intriguing option for the future.

However, convincing Fulham to sanction his departure will not be straightforward. The London club are reportedly expected to demand more than £50 million before considering a sale, reflecting the player’s potential and growing importance to the team.

Fulham’s difficult season could influence King decision

Fulham’s current struggles could nevertheless complicate their efforts to retain King. TEAMtalk reports that the club’s position may be harder to maintain if their results don’t improve before the January transfer window opens.

A prolonged relegation battle could place additional pressure on the club’s hierarchy, particularly if substantial offers arrive for their most valuable players.

Manchester United are not the only side monitoring the situation, with several other clubs also understood to be interested in strengthening their squads.

For now, Fulham’s priority is to improve their league position and retain their key players. However, if their struggles continue, losing King could become increasingly difficult to dismiss, potentially giving interested clubs an opportunity to test their resolve in the coming months.