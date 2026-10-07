Europe’s top teams, including Barcelona, gather around English talent after 2 goals to start Premier League season

Josh King plays for Fulham. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Barcelona are starting to watch Fulham’s Josh King and have been very impressed by what they’ve seen so far as he establishes himself.

If you enjoy CaughtOffside coverage and want to see more of it, add us as a preferred source on Google to make us a favourite and see more of our content.

Barcelona are emerging as one of the main candidates to sign a rising Premier League star.

Josh King has gradually come out of the shadow of his namesake to establish himself as one of the most in-demand players in the Premier League. Still just 19, he worked his way up to regular status last year, and now under Alvaro Arbeloa he’s a key player.

TeamTalk report that the Catalan club are among the sides who have been watching closely, and have been impressed by his “outstanding start to the new campaign.”

King has bagged two in the season’s first five games, despite a ropey start for Fulham under Arbeloa. There’s a strong sense that, surrounded by top level players, he would look even better. Hansi Flick’s Barcelona, with their flying football of all out attack, might be perfect for him.

As we’ve seen with Anthony Gordon since he signed in the summer, playing with top players around them can instantly upgrade a player.

Barcelona tracking brilliant English youth talent

Barcelona are far from the first to be interested in King, who has been tipped as a potential star since a very young age.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Man U have all been linked in the past, and most top teams in Europe will certainly try to find out what it would take to sign the 19 year old. Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are all name checked, although it doesn’t feel likely they have much of a chance.