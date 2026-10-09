(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Fulham midfielder Josh King, with the teenager attracting attention from several of Europe’s biggest clubs after impressive Premier League performances.

According to Football Insider, the Merseyside club holds the 19-year-old in high regard and believes he could become an important addition to their squad in the coming years. However, they will face stiff competition from domestic and European rivals.

Josh King could be an exciting long-term addition for Liverpool

King has enjoyed a breakthrough period at Craven Cottage, establishing himself as an important first-team player after making significant progress last season. His recent displays have further enhanced his reputation, with two goals in his opening five Premier League appearances this term highlighting his growing influence.

Liverpool are continuing to assess the midfielder’s development as they consider potential recruitment opportunities. His technical ability, composure in possession and attacking contribution could make him an attractive option for a club looking to invest in promising young talent.

The Reds also know securing his signature will not be straightforward. Fulham are reluctant to lose one of their most exciting prospects, particularly given his increasing importance to the team.

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King attracting interest from Premier League rivals

Liverpool are not the only English club monitoring the youngster, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City also linked. Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona are among the continental sides keeping an eye on his progress, setting up a potentially fierce transfer battle.

Fulham are understood to be keen to retain the midfielder, although continued interest from elite clubs could complicate their plans. A potential move in 2027 could become more realistic if his performances continue to improve.

For Liverpool, identifying emerging talent before their valuation increases could prove beneficial. King’s development suggests considerable potential, but the club will need to weigh the financial implications of a possible deal.

No formal agreement has been reported, and Liverpool’s interest remains at the monitoring stage. Nevertheless, the teenager’s rapid rise has made him a name worth watching as the transfer market approaches its next major window.