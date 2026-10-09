Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich has been linked with Man United (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Alphonso Davies could become a major talking point in the upcoming transfer window, with several European heavyweights reportedly monitoring his situation at Bayern Munich.

According to a report from Fussball News, Manchester United are showing particularly strong interest in the Canadian international, while Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on the left-back. Real Madrid and Barcelona also remain interested in securing his services.

Premier League clubs eye Alphonso Davies

Davies has established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting attacking full-backs. His explosive pace, athleticism and ability to contribute in the final third could make him an attractive addition for several Premier League sides.

Manchester United could benefit from a defender who can provide more attacking impetus from the left flank. Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are also monitoring the situation, although it remains unclear whether any of the English clubs will make a formal approach.

Real Madrid have followed Davies for several years, while Barcelona see him as a potential option to strengthen their defence.

However, interested clubs may have to wait before making a serious move. Bayern have reportedly received no official offers, with the current interest centred on scouting and preliminary discussions through intermediaries.

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Bayern Munich set asking price for Davies

Bayern Munich are believed to be demanding between €60 million and €65 million for the 25-year-old, despite his estimated market value of about €45 million.

The Bundesliga champions could reportedly open serious negotiations if an offer of around €50 million arrives, although the final terms would play a key role in any potential agreement.

Davies signed a contract extension until June 2030 in early 2025, putting Bayern in a strong negotiating position. Nevertheless, his injury history and competition within the squad could influence the club’s long-term plans.

The defender recently demonstrated his attacking qualities by providing two assists in Bayern’s 7-0 victory over Union Berlin.

A departure doesn’t seem imminent, but a substantial offer could change that. With Manchester United and several other European giants watching closely, Davies’ future could become an intriguing transfer storyline in the coming months.