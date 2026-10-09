(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Real Madrid are reportedly in a strong position to sign Manchester United youngster JJ Gabriel, with several European heavyweights keeping tabs on him.

The Spanish giants are among the frontrunners to land the teenage sensation, who has attracted considerable attention after impressive youth-level performances. Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring developments, but Madrid appear to have a promising opportunity to strengthen their long-term attacking options.

Gabriel’s future at Old Trafford has grown increasingly uncertain after the youngster and his representatives asked to cancel his registration. The 16-year-old is believed to be frustrated by the lack of first-team opportunities at Manchester United, potentially opening the door to a move elsewhere.

Real Madrid could secure deal for JJ Gabriel

The reported financial terms could make the potential transfer particularly attractive for Madrid. According to Bernabeu Digital, the teenager’s departure could involve a fee of approximately €15 million, while his representatives are said to be seeking a substantial salary package from his next club.

The report also claims Real Madrid are prepared to meet the player’s and Manchester United’s demands to close the deal.

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Gabriel could join Real Madrid’s reserve side

The Spanish outfit are reportedly considering a gradual development plan, with Gabriel potentially beginning his journey with the reserve team while occasionally training alongside the first-team squad.

Such an arrangement would allow the teenager to adapt to a new environment while gaining valuable experience before competing for a regular place at the highest level.

Nevertheless, Madrid will face competition from other European clubs, and the transfer is far from guaranteed. Manchester United have also tried to retain the youngster, so his next move remains a major decision for everyone involved.