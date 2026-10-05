Andoni Iraola, Manager of AFC Bournemouth, and Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, interact prior to the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on January 03, 2026 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly keeping a close eye on Fulham youngster Josh King as both Premier League giants assess a potential move for the highly-rated attacking midfielder.

The 19-year-old has made an encouraging impression in the Premier League this season, and his performances have attracted attention from some of England’s biggest clubs, as per 4-4-2. Fulham, however, are in no rush to part ways with their academy product.

Josh King attracts Arsenal and Liverpool interest

King has scored twice in five league appearances this season and is quickly establishing himself as one of Fulham’s most exciting young players. His development has not gone unnoticed, with Arsenal and Liverpool among the clubs understood to be monitoring his situation.

The Cottagers have the teenager tied to a long-term contract, putting them in a strong position in negotiations. Fulham are reportedly seeking a fee of at least €60 million for their young star, although his valuation could rise if he continues to impress in the coming months.

Fulham are also expected to resist any approach for King during the January transfer window, meaning interested clubs may have to wait before making a serious move.

Arsenal could see King as another long-term attacking option. Mikel Arteta’s side have been linked with several young forwards and attacking midfielders recently, and the Fulham star appears to fit the profile of a player who could develop into an important part of their squad.

King could have plenty of options

Liverpool are also believed to be monitoring the situation closely. Their interest could become particularly significant if Florian Wirtz’s future at Anfield becomes uncertain, with King potentially viewed as a younger alternative capable of developing into a creative attacking player.

For now, Fulham remain in control. A substantial offer could eventually test their resolve, but the London club have little reason to rush into a sale.

With Arsenal, Liverpool and European clubs reportedly watching his progress, King could become one of the most closely followed young players ahead of future transfer windows.