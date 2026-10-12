Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United is challenged by Cody Gakpo of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 19, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Fulham midfielder Josh King, and the Premier League side may consider offers above £50 million for the highly rated youngster.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Red Devils have been informed that Fulham could entertain a substantial bid for the 19-year-old, despite their reluctance to lose one of their most promising players.

King has impressed in the Premier League, attracting attention from several leading clubs across Europe. Manchester United are among the sides monitoring his development, and a move could become a real possibility in the coming transfer windows.

Manchester United eye Josh King transfer

King has established himself as an exciting young talent since breaking into Fulham’s first team. His performances have strengthened his reputation, with several clubs now keeping a close watch on his progress.

Manchester United could benefit from adding another technically gifted midfielder. The teenager’s potential makes him an attractive option for the future, although his age means he would still require time to develop into a consistent performer at the highest level.

However, convincing Fulham to let their academy graduate go will not be straightforward. His current contract runs until 2029, giving the London club considerable negotiating power.

Football Insider reports that Fulham would demand more than £50 million to consider selling the midfielder. While the Cottagers want to keep him, their difficult start to the campaign could complicate things if a significant offer arrives.

Liverpool and European clubs also interested

Manchester United are not alone in pursuing the teenager, with Liverpool, Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona also reportedly monitoring his situation.

A January transfer could prove difficult, particularly if Fulham remain determined to keep their prized asset. However, next summer could provide a more realistic opportunity for interested clubs to make their move.

United will need to weigh up the financial implications before committing to such a substantial investment. If King continues his impressive development, though, the midfielder could emerge as an appealing long-term addition to their squad.