Arsenal and Liverpool battling to sign £51m-rated 'fantastic talent' from Premier League

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Liverpool are both keeping a close eye on Josh King, with the Fulham teenager rapidly becoming one of the most talked-about young players in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old has made an excellent start to the season and is already looking far more established than his age would suggest.

That progress has naturally attracted bigger clubs, with Borussia Dortmund also among those monitoring him.

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Fulham, though, are in a strong position. King is under contract until 2029 and has become an important part of their first team, meaning any move would likely require a huge offer.

Arsenal and Liverpool interested in £51m-rated King

According to 4-4-2.ch, Arsenal, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund are all interested in King, who is now valued at around £51million.

That valuation reflects just how quickly his reputation has grown.

King featured in 32 Premier League matches last season and has started all five of Fulham’s league games so far this term, scoring twice.

He has also been involved with England’s youth setup and trained with Thomas Tuchel’s senior squad before the World Cup.

From an Arsenal point of view, he would fit the club’s recruitment model almost perfectly: young, technically gifted, already proven in England and still with plenty of room to develop.

Bobby Zamora praise explains why top clubs are circling

Former Fulham striker Bobby Zamora has been particularly impressed by King.

Speaking to GOAL, Zamora said: “He’s a fantastic talent.” He also praised the teenager for wanting the ball in difficult areas and for his willingness to create and score.

That praise feels justified. King plays with unusual confidence for a teenager.

He is comfortable receiving the ball under pressure, carries it well through midfield and already looks capable of influencing Premier League matches.

For Arsenal, the question is whether they are willing to pay such a big fee for potential.

At £51m, King would not be a cheap development signing. But if the club believes he can grow into a top-level attacking midfielder, getting involved early may prove smarter than waiting for his price to rise even further.

Liverpool and Dortmund being in the race only adds urgency.

Sources: Arsenal make winger tipped for ‘world class’ future their top January target