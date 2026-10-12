Man United learn 'big talent' is open to the opportunity to move to Old Trafford

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Josh King, with Fulham believed to be willing to consider offers above £50million for the highly-rated teenager.

The 19-year-old has emerged as one of the brightest young attackers in the Premier League and has already scored twice in six league appearances this season.

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His performances have attracted interest from several major clubs, but United are understood to be among those seriously monitoring his development.

A January move appears difficult, though a transfer next summer could become much more realistic.

Man United told £50m-plus could tempt Fulham

According to Football Insider, Man United have been informed that Fulham could consider bids worth more than £50m for King.

The Cottagers would prefer to keep him, especially while they battle near the bottom of the Premier League, but strong interest from major clubs could eventually test their resolve.

King is also believed to be open to the possibility of moving to Old Trafford.

United are not alone, however. Liverpool, Arsenal, Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have all been linked with the England youngster, meaning competition could become fierce if Fulham decide to sell.

King fits the profile United should be targeting

From United’s perspective, King makes plenty of sense as they have made it a habit to target young players with high future potential.

He is young, technically gifted and capable of playing between midfield and attack. More importantly, he already looks comfortable at Premier League level despite his age.

Former Fulham boss Marco Silva was hugely impressed by King’s progress last season, saying:

“He’s a big, big talent. He’s a top young player.” His comments were reported by West London Sport.

That praise feels even more relevant now.

King has added goals and greater responsibility to his game this season, and his ability to carry the ball, create chances and play in tight spaces would suit the kind of attacking football United want to build.

£50m is a significant fee for a 19-year-old, but United would be paying for potential as much as current output.

If King continues developing at this rate, that price may only rise. Waiting until next summer could be sensible, but it may also make the competition for him much tougher.

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