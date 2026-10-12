48-year-old manager 'interested' in Man United job amid crisis at Old Trafford

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe would reportedly be interested in becoming Manchester United manager if the club eventually decide to move on from Michael Carrick.

United are not planning an immediate managerial change, but their poor start to the season has forced the hierarchy to consider possible alternatives.

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Carrick has collected just six points from the opening six Premier League matches, leaving United 12th in the table after Saturday’s frustrating 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

Howe, meanwhile, remains available after leaving Newcastle United during the summer and appears to have admirers inside Old Trafford.

Howe would be keen on Man United opportunity

According to Football Insider, Howe would be interested in speaking to United if the managerial position became available.

The 48-year-old is currently taking a break from coaching but is understood to view the Old Trafford job as an attractive opportunity.

United officials also rate Howe highly, particularly because of his extensive Premier League experience and previous work in the Champions League.

For now, Carrick remains in charge. The club still want to give him an opportunity to improve results rather than making a reactionary decision only six league games into the campaign.

Howe is therefore considered more of a contingency option than an imminent replacement.

Howe would be a sensible option for the Red Devils

There is plenty about Howe that would appeal to Man United.

He completely transformed Newcastle after taking over in 2021, turning them from relegation candidates into Champions League qualifiers and eventually delivering their first major domestic trophy in 70 years.

His Newcastle spell ended this summer, with Reuters reporting that Matthias Jaissle replaced him after almost five years at St James’ Park.

That experience makes Howe very different from some of the more speculative names linked with United.

He understands the Premier League, has managed major personalities and knows what it takes to rebuild a club under intense pressure.

Still, replacing Carrick now would feel premature. He earned the permanent job after guiding United back into the Champions League last season and deserves time to correct this difficult start.

But football moves quickly. If performances do not improve over the next few weeks, having a proven manager like Howe interested in the job could make INEOS’ decision much more complicated.

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