Eddie Howe now favourite to take major job

(Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe is reportedly ready to become Manchester United manager if the club decide to end Michael Carrick’s increasingly uncertain spell at Old Trafford.

Carrick remains in charge ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth, but United’s poor start to the season and damaging 4-1 Champions League defeat to Como have placed his position under serious scrutiny.

Howe’s availability means United would have an experienced Premier League option who could step in without the complication of negotiating compensation with another club.

Alan Nixon says Eddie Howe would accept the job

According to journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon, Howe has emerged as the “favourite” for the Man United position and “would take it” if the opportunity was offered.

The former Newcastle United manager has been out of work since leaving St James’ Park at the end of last season and is understood to be ready for a return to management.

Howe spent almost five years at Newcastle, transforming them from relegation candidates into Champions League qualifiers and winning the 2025 Carabao Cup, ending the club’s 70-year wait for a major domestic trophy.

The latest reporting strengthens Nixon’s claim. The Guardian says United director of football Jason Wilcox currently prefers Howe if a managerial change is made. Howe would also “seriously consider” an offer from United.

Howe may be the most practical option available

Howe might not generate the excitement of Julian Nagelsmann or carry the trophy-winning reputation of Antonio Conte, but there is a strong argument that he represents the most sensible appointment.

He knows the Premier League, has experience handling pressure and demonstrated at Newcastle that he can improve individual players while creating an organised, aggressive team.

There would also be fewer obstacles. Unai Emery would reportedly cost around £20million in compensation, while Fabian Hürzeler remains committed to Brighton. Howe is available immediately.

The concern is whether he can handle the significantly greater expectations that come with managing United. His final season at Newcastle was disappointing, and Old Trafford has proven difficult for far more decorated managers.

Still, United currently need stability as much as tactical innovation. Howe offers Premier League experience, a clear coaching identity and proven rebuilding ability.

Carrick still has an opportunity to change the narrative, but if results do not improve quickly, Howe’s willingness to take the job could make him extremely difficult for United to ignore.

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