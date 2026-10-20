Manchester United identify Eddie Howe as potential Michael Carrick replacement

Eddie Howe is leaving his role as Newcastle United manager (Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly considering Eddie Howe as a potential replacement for Michael Carrick, with the former Newcastle United manager emerging as a leading candidate should the club decide to change the dugout.

According to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk, the INEOS hierarchy still highly regard Howe, who believe his Premier League experience and previous achievements could make him an attractive option for the Old Trafford job.

Eddie Howe attracts Manchester United interest

The 48-year-old has been without a managerial position since leaving Newcastle in the summer, following almost five years in charge of the Tyneside club.

Howe transformed Newcastle into a competitive Premier League side, guiding them to the Champions League on multiple occasions before they won the Carabao Cup in 2025. His achievements have strengthened his reputation as one of England’s most capable managers.

Manchester United previously considered appointing Howe, and their admiration for the Englishman has reportedly remained despite handing Carrick the permanent role earlier this year.

The Red Devils have endured a disappointing start to the current campaign, with inconsistent performances and poor results raising questions about Carrick’s long-term future.

However, United are not planning to dismiss their current manager immediately. The club remain hopeful Carrick can improve results and become more consistent before making any decision about his position.

Want more CaughtOffside coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Howe ready for return to management

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Carrick, Howe’s availability could prove significant if United eventually decide to change managers.

According to TEAMtalk, sources close to the situation say the former Newcastle boss is now prepared to return to management, provided the right opportunity arises.

His experience in domestic and European competitions could appeal to INEOS, who want to avoid another prolonged period of instability at Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, United have not made an appointment decision, and Carrick retains the club’s backing for now.

Howe’s name is expected to remain in consideration if results fail to improve, but Old Trafford’s immediate priority is to give Carrick a chance to turn the situation around.

With pressure mounting, the coming weeks could prove crucial in determining whether United continue with their current manager or explore alternative options.