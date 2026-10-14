Eddie Howe turned down Champions League club approach

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Eddie Howe has already turned down the chance to return to management, with the former Newcastle United boss rejecting an approach from French side Lens last month.



The 48-year-old has been out of work since leaving St James’ Park at the end of July after almost five years in charge.

Despite receiving interest from abroad, Howe appears determined not to rush his next move and will only return when the right opportunity presents itself.

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That stance could become particularly interesting with several major Premier League jobs potentially coming under pressure this season.

Eddie Howe rejected Lens after September approach

According to TEAMtalk, Lens made enquiries about Howe following the departure of Dino Toppmoller in September.

The Ligue 1 club could have offered him Champions League football, but Howe and those around him did not believe the project represented the right next step.

TEAMtalk reports: “This opportunity was not considered appropriate for Howe, and it appears those around him did not view it as a natural next step.”

Howe is currently spending time with his family while his representatives assess potential vacancies and carry out background work on clubs that may eventually appeal to him.

His CV remains impressive, including 369 Premier League matches as a manager and 18 games in the Champions League.

Howe can afford to wait for a bigger opportunity

Turning down Lens makes sense if Howe believes another major Premier League opportunity could emerge.

He left Newcastle with his reputation largely intact after transforming them from relegation candidates into Champions League regulars and delivering a major domestic trophy.

There is already interest elsewhere. Football Insider reported that Howe would be “interested” in becoming Manchester United manager if the position became available.

United are currently backing Michael Carrick, so there is no vacancy at Old Trafford, but it shows the level of job Howe may now be waiting for.

At 48, he does not need to accept the first offer that arrives.

Lens would have provided European football, but Howe’s next appointment could define the next phase of his career. Waiting for a club with greater resources, Premier League ambitions and long-term stability may ultimately prove the smarter decision.

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