Newcastle looking at defensive solution who has 'sigificant development potential'

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are keeping a close eye on Aaron Bouwman, with the highly-rated Ajax centre-back emerging as a possible addition to Matthias Jaissle’s squad in 2027.

The 19-year-old has made significant progress in Amsterdam and fits the type of player Newcastle increasingly want to target: young, already playing senior football and still possessing plenty of development potential.

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A January move currently looks unlikely, but Newcastle’s interest appears genuine and could become much more serious next summer.

Newcastle scouts closely watching Bouwman

According to Football Insider’s report, Newcastle scouts have been monitoring Bouwman after he established himself in Ajax’s first team.

Transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke explained: “I would be surprised if they make the move in January, but maybe next summer it could be on the cards.”

He added that Bouwman “ticks a lot of boxes” for Newcastle’s recruitment strategy because the club are increasingly searching for young players with “significant development potential and high ceilings.”

The Dutch youth international had become a regular starter this season before an injury interrupted his progress in September.

Newcastle are not alone, either. Chelsea have previously monitored Bouwman, meaning competition could grow if Ajax eventually become willing to discuss a sale.

Targeting Bouwman makes sense for the Magpies

Newcastle’s interest makes plenty of sense when you look at their defensive situation.

Fabian Schar is approaching the latter stages of his career, while the club need to start thinking beyond their current senior options rather than waiting until replacements become urgent.

Bouwman offers that opportunity. Ajax clearly rate him enormously. When he signed a contract running until June 2030, director of football Marijn Beuker said the defender combines “defensive reliability with footballing ability” and possesses “enormous potential.”

Those comments were published on Ajax’s official website.

That long contract means he will not be cheap, but Newcastle would be buying potential rather than simply filling a short-term gap.

A winter move may come too soon. By next summer, however, Bouwman could make plenty of sense as part of a younger Newcastle defence built for the next five or six years.

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